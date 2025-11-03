Amtrak to Hold Public Board of Directors Meeting in New Orleans

News provided by

Amtrak

Nov 03, 2025, 13:45 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak's Board of Directors will hold a public meeting Dec. 4, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, with options to attend in-person or virtually.

Amtrak executives will brief the Board on Amtrak's financial and operational performance in fiscal year 2025. They will also provide an update on major infrastructure projects and an overview of Amtrak's strategic priorities for 2026. There will be a Q&A session for attendees attending in person or online.

WHO: Amtrak Board of Directors

WHAT: Public Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm CT (9:00 am to 1:30 pm ET)

WHERE: Virtually or in person at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70113

Registration is required by November 25, 2025.

