Amtrak Encourages Booking Early as Thanksgiving Travel Demand Surges

Reserve tickets now for the best fares and guaranteed seats

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Amtrak is encouraging travelers to book now to secure the best prices and guaranteed seats before they sell out. Last year, more than 1.2 million traveled on America's Railroad during the busy Thanksgiving season.

Amtrak predicts record breaking 2025 Thanksgiving travel, with double digit growth in early bookings relative to last year. Demand is high as travelers plan their trips early. This news comes as Amtrak expects to set new records in revenue and ridership, alongside strong customer satisfaction scores for fiscal year 2025.

"Amtrak offers a comfortable, convenient alternative to congested highways and crowded airports all year round – especially during the busy holiday season," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. "Whether you're a longtime guest or joining us for the first time, we invite you to experience the ease and hospitality of Amtrak as you travel to your holiday gatherings."

To meet increased demand, Amtrak is maximizing capacity by adding extra cars to Northeast Regional routes between November 25-30. Popular destinations along the Northeast Corridor—including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston—will also offer expanded service.

Amtrak guests can enjoy an easy boarding process, wide reclining seats with plenty of leg room, picturesque window views, no middle seats, and the freedom to walk around while traveling. These features are highlighted in Amtrak's "Retrain Travel" campaign, which reimagines the company's role from transportation provider to hospitality leader.

New this Thanksgiving travel season, recently launched NextGen Acela trains are also available on select departures. NextGen Acela is the all-new, premium ride from Amtrak, operating between major city centers on the Northeast Corridor from Washington, DC to New York, to Boston with destinations in between. Designed with innovative features and amenities, guests can experience First Class and Business Class travel on America's only high-speed rail service.

Purchasing tickets is fast and easy on Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, at in-station ticketing kiosks, in-person at staffed stations, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. New NextGen Acela trains are marked with a unique 'NextGen tag' on Amtrak.com and the Amtrak mobile app.

