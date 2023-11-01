Amtrak Board of Directors to Meet in Virginia

01 Nov, 2023, 15:07 ET
Public meeting with live streaming available on Dec. 1
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak Board of Directors will hold a public meeting on Dec. 1, 2023, at the Richmond Main Street Station, with options to attend in-person or virtually.
The meeting will review fiscal year 2023 and provide an overview of Amtrak's strategic priorities and annual operating plan for fiscal year 2024.
Amtrak has a website to register public participation for the meeting, either in-person or virtually. Participation will be limited. The registration deadline is Nov. 27, and advance registration is required for participation.
WHO:
Amtrak Board of Directors
WHAT:
Public Meeting
WHEN:
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023
12 noon Expo Tables Open
2:30 – 4 pm Public Board Meeting
WHERE:
Richmond Main Street Station; 1500 E Main St, Richmond, VA, 23219
RSVP:
Register at this website by Nov. 27, 2023
