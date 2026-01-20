Amtrak to Hold Public Board of Directors Meeting

Amtrak

Jan 20, 2026, 19:03 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak Board of Directors will convene a meeting on January 28, 2026, which will be accessible to the public virtually.

Amtrak executives will brief the Board on Amtrak's financial and operational performance and provide updates on major infrastructure projects and strategic priorities for 2026.

WHO: Amtrak Board of Directors

WHAT: Board Meeting - Open to Public Viewing

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Virtual registration is required by January 27, 2026.

For more information about Amtrak Board of Directors please visit Amtrak.com.

