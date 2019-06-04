Amtrak: Buy One Sleeping Accommodation, Bring a Companion Free

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The experience of traveling on Amtrak with someone special has never been better. Now when one person purchases a roomette or bedroom, a friend or loved one can join them for free. Ideal for two, Amtrak sleeping accommodations offer meals that are included in the price of a ticket on most routes, comfortable seating by day, and at night, chairs that convert into a comfortable bed. Available exclusively on Amtrak.com between June 4-10, 2019, the sale is valid for travel from August 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020.

"We believe that the journey is part of the adventure. Recognizing the need to get more out of every moment, we wanted to offer our customers a truly unique way to experience the country this summer," said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson. "With our sleeper sale, customers can share the experience while taking in some of the best views and sightseeing opportunities the United States has to offer."

Special prices available during the sale offer fares as low as:

Pairing Cities Roomette Bedroom New York, NY – Charleston, SC $323 $613 Washington, DC – Orlando, FL $314 $602 Chicago, IL – New Orleans, LA $269 $319 Seattle, WA – Oakland, CA $305 $534 Los Angeles, CA – Albuquerque, NM $271 $450 Emeryville, CA – Salt Lake City, UT $236 $395 Portland, OR – Los Angeles, CA $357 $646 Atlanta, GA – New Orleans, LA $220 $285 Chicago, IL – Memphis, TN $197 $259 Washington, DC – Chicago, IL $275 $416 San Antonio, TX – New Orleans, LA $195 $357 New York, NY – Chicago, IL $344 $571

While traveling, customers can move around the train, visit the lounge car for beverages or snacks and relax in the comfort of a private room. Customers book travel across the national network with sleeping accommodations on trains including the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.

Roomettes and bedrooms are complete with bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, bed-side storage nooks, electrical outlets, huge double-decker windows, and a fold-down table. A dedicated train attendant will book meal reservations, make and take down the beds, assist with luggage, notify customers when their stop is close and share great stories of life on the rails.

All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. Customers must use discount code V540 or the link provided on the promo code; prices are as shown and can't be combined with other discount codes.

There are no blackout dates. This offer is valid for one free companion rail fare traveling in the same roomette, bedroom or family room with the purchase of one regular full adult fare. The free companion and full fare passengers must travel together in the same room and reserve in the same reservation. This offer is valid for sale between June 4 and June 10, 2019 and is valid for travel between August 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. The sale is not valid on the Auto Train. The companion traveling with the customer must stay in the same bedroom or roomette. Other terms and conditions apply.

