Amtrak Celebrates 50 Years with 50% off Fares

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is celebrating a half a century of moving America where it wants to go. The 50th Anniversary Sale offers sale fares at 50% off, with a maximum of $50 per segment, available on coach class for routes all across the country, as well as Acela Business Class. Sale fares are available at amtrak.com/50th-anniversary-sale, this offer is valid between April 28 – May 5, for future travel between June 2 and Nov. 13, 2021, for one-way coach and Acela Business Class only.

"Since launching service in 1971, Amtrak has been continuously driving towards the future – setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives and extending access to new communities," said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn. "To celebrate our 50th Anniversary and to welcome travelers back to Amtrak, we are offering deeply discounted fares of $50 or less per segment across our network for travel throughout the summer and fall."

During this promotion, travel is available for as low as:

Route Fare Cities Fare New York – Miami $50 Washington, D.C. – Chicago $50 Lorton, Va. – Sanford, Fla. $50 Los Angeles – Seattle $50 New York – Washington, D.C Acela – $50 NER- $30 Philadelphia – New York Acela - $41 NER- $19 New York – Boston Acela – $49 NER - $30 Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia Acela – $46 NER - $19 Portland, Ore. – Seattle $18 Boston – Portland, Maine $15 Emeryville, Calif. – Sacramento, Calif. $15 Chicago – East Lansing, Mich. $15 *NER – Northeast Regional Service

To simplify and safeguard the travel experience, several cleaning, contact-free and convenience measures have been implemented into every part of the customer journey, including:

When searching for travel, customers will see the percentage of seats sold that adjusts next to each route as passengers make reservations. This will give customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded. If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without incurring a fee. There are also no middle seats, making the ride more relaxing and spacious.

All trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

Per federal law and Amtrak policy, all customers and employees must wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard and in stations. For more information, visit: amtrak.com/coronavirus.

Customers should not travel when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or when they meet public health criteria for quarantine.

Sale prices are valid on all routes except Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh only), Pacific Surfliner, New Haven-Springfield Shuttle and 7000-8999 thruway connecting services.

This offer is valid for one-way coach and Acela Business Class adult fares only; no upgrades permitted. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Space is limited and may not be available on all trains at all times. Other terms and conditions apply.

About Amtrak®

For 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and transformed transportation by modernizing train travel and building for the future. Amtrak will continue to play an important role in the national transportation network for the next 50 years and beyond by operating a safe, environmentally efficient and fiscally responsible business by providing travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Amtrak

Related Links

http://www.amtrak.com

