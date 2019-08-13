Amtrak Enhances Share Fares Deal Offering Discount for Up to Six Travelers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak announced its new and improved Share Fares deal, offering up to 45% off Amtrak travel. Inspiring customers to travel together with friends and loved ones, Amtrak now offers discounts for up to six passengers as part of its Share Fares deal. The deal was previously available for four passengers and provided up to a 35% discount.

The Share Fares discount is valid for purchase on August 12 for travel after August 14 and requires a reservation two days in advance. The more the merrier on Amtrak with customers saving up to 45% on tickets when traveling with up to six companions.

"Recognizing the desire to get more out of every experience, we've given our customers the opportunity to travel together and save," said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson. "Now with the ability to bring even more friends and loved ones along, customers can share both the ride and savings while skipping traffic, tolls and parking."

Share Fares is valid for travel on the Amtrak Northeast Regional and on the national network on some of the most popular trains, including the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, City of New Orleans, Cardinal, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, Texas Eagle, Coast Starlight, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Auto Train and Crescent. Discount is not valid on Acela.

Share Fares is available with promo code V291. The fare structure:

Customer one – full price

Customer two – 15%

Customer three – 60%

Customer four – 70%

Customer five – 70%

Customer six – 70%

The offer is available for up to six customers traveling together on the same itinerary and is available at Amtrak.com. Reservations are required a minimum of two days prior to travel. This offer is not valid on the 7000-8999 Thruways. The companion and full fare passenger must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. This offer is valid for coach seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased, a 25 percent cancellation fee may apply.

SOURCE Amtrak