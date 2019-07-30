Amtrak Guest Rewards® Mastercard® Cardholders Can Now Receive Up to a 20% Rebate for Amtrak Onboard Food and Beverage Purchases

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak Guest Rewards® recently rolled out a new benefit for Amtrak Guest Rewards® Mastercard® cardholders. New and existing cardholders will now get up to a 20% rebate, in the form of statement credit, on onboard food and beverage purchases when they use their card. Details include:

Amtrak Guest Rewards World Mastercard ® cardholders receive a 20% rebate on onboard food and beverage purchases

cardholders receive a 20% rebate on onboard food and beverage purchases Amtrak Guest Rewards® Platinum Mastercard® cardholders receive a 10% rebate on onboard food and beverage purchases

The rebate will appear in the form of a credit to the customer's credit card account within seven days of the transaction posting date and will not be reflected at the time of sale. This is just one of the many benefits of being a cardholder, which also include a 5% rebate on any Amtrak® redemption travel and no point expiration as long as an account is open. For more information, visit Amtrak.com/GuestRewards.

For a limited time only, customers can also receive Amtrak's best points offer ever of 40,000 bonus points (typically 20,000), worth up to $1,000 in Amtrak travel, after making at least $2,500 in purchases in the first 90 days of opening an account. This promotional offer ends on September 27, 2019. Learn more at Amtrak.com/40000.

World Mastercard cardholders also receive the following exclusive benefits:

Earn 3 points for every $1 spent with Amtrak, including onboard purchases

spent with Amtrak, including onboard purchases An annual Companion Coupon and Upgrade Coupon (worth up to $450 )

) A Single-Visit Station Lounge Pass upon approval (worth up to $25 )

Terms and conditions apply. For information about rates, fees, other costs and benefits associated with the use of these credit cards, refer to the disclosures accompanying the respective online credit applications. This credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Mastercard and World Mastercard are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated and are used by the issuer pursuant to license.

About Amtrak®

Amtrak offers a more comfortable and convenient travel experience with free Wi-Fi on most trains, plenty of leg room and no middle seat. With our state and commuter partners, we move people, the economy and the nation forward, carrying more than 30 million Amtrak customers for each of the past seven years. Amtrak operates more than 300 trains daily, connecting more than 500 destinations in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian Provinces, and reaches 400 additional destinations via connecting bus routes. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through an Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com.

