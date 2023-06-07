Amtrak Hosts National Hiring Day on June 14

News provided by

Amtrak

07 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

With over 4,000 positions, virtual and in person events support current service and future growth

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak has more than 4,000 positions available that span a number of disciplines, including IT, onboard services, finance, mechanical, conductors, engineers, customer service, construction and many more. Hosting hiring events in Washington, DC, Philadelphia and virtually on June 14 for National Hiring Day, candidates are encouraged to register and see how their future rides with Amtrak. Walk ins are also welcome.

National Hiring Day provides an opportunity to learn about valuable career opportunities at Amtrak and how the company is rebuilding and expanding passenger rail.

Event details include:

Event

Time

Location

Link

Virtual

12 pm to 3 pm ET

9 am to 12 pm PT

Online

https://tinyurl.com/bdctpm9z

Washington, DC

9:30 am to 2:00 pm ET

Union Station, East Hall

50 Massachusetts Ave NE

https://lnkd.in/emtBaktd

Philadelphia

9:30 am to 2:00 pm ET

Arlen Specter US Squash Center

25 N 33rd Street

https://lnkd.in/eYq-eiRs

With over 14 departments participating, attendees should be prepared to meet with recruiters and hiring managers. Certain locations will offer on-site interviews. In addition to actively hiring for over 4,000 regular, full-time positions, Amtrak offers paid internships and co-ops for both undergrad and graduate students as well as Apprenticeship Programs for those looking for entry level learning opportunities.

Along with offering well-paying, rewarding work, Amtrak provides a competitive benefits program that supports employees. This includes rail pass travel privileges that provide employees and their eligible dependents free or reduced-rate rail transportation, a generous amount of paid time away from work each year, educational assistance, comprehensive health and wellness benefits and much more.

Whether starting a career, looking for new opportunities or an experienced career professional, Amtrak's goal is to connect talented people to career opportunities to support current and future growth. This includes acquiring new trains, station upgrades and accessibility improvements, major infrastructure projects and improved track capacity along the Northeast Corridor.

To stay up to date on career opportunities and upcoming hiring events, please visit the Amtrak career site at careers.Amtrak.com.

SOURCE Amtrak

