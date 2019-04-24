Amtrak Introduces New Group Discount For Travel Across National Network

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Share Fares is a new way for customers to bring family and friends on Amtrak and for them to get carried away on an adventure to many destinations across the national network. This everyday discount is available for purchase starting on Wednesday, April 24.

The Share Fares discount is valid for purchase on April 24 for travel after April 27 and requires a reservation three days in advance. Customers can save up to 35% on tickets when traveling with up to four companions.

With its new advertising campaign, Get Carried Away, Amtrak is encouraging travelers to invite friends and family because every adventure deserves company.

"At Amtrak, we believe the journey is the most important part of the adventure," said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson. "Recognizing the desire for customers to get more out of every moment, we've put significant investments into our stations, equipment, and infrastructure to improve the overall experience and give our customers the opportunity to rediscover train travel."

Share Fares is valid for travel on the Amtrak Northeast Regional from Washington, D.C., to Boston, and on the national network on some of the most popular trains, including the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, City of New Orleans, Cardinal, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, Texas Eagle, Coast Starlight, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, and Crescent. Discount is not valid on the Acela Express and Auto Train.

Share Fares is available with promo code V291. The fare structure:

Customer one – full price

Customer two – 15%

Customer three – 60%

Customer four – 70%

The offer is available for up to four customers traveling together on the same itinerary and is available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. Adults must travel together and be booked in the same reservation. Valid for coach seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased, a 25 percent cancellation fee may apply.

SOURCE Amtrak

