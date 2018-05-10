Amtrak Northeast Corridor Customers to Experience Faster, More Reliable Free Wi-Fi

Amtrak Acela Express customers are already benefiting from performance tuning, including improved stability and reliability of VPN connections for customers accessing corporate networks. This summer, Northeast Regional trains will receive upgraded processors and modem cards, as well as new antennas that will improve speed. These upgrades will allow for quicker loading times for webpages and other content, the ability to send and receive files faster, improved video streaming and audio performance, and a more productive and enjoyable experience.

"These Wi-Fi upgrades are another example of recent steps we have taken to improve the customer experience and why we are the preferred choice for travel on the Northeast Corridor," said Amtrak Vice President of Marketing Kerry McKelvey.

Later this summer, customers will also experience a new, simplified Amtrak Wi-Fi landing page. As part of this upgrade, customer preferences will be saved over a period of seven days for both onboard and in-station connections, providing a simplified and convenient experience.

NEC Wi-Fi Stats include:

On average, 20,000 Wi-Fi sessions occur on the NEC every day

More than 70 percent of devices aboard Acela trains connect to Amtrak's Wi-Fi

The average session time on Regional trains is 1 hour 41 minutes, and on Acela is 2 hours and 9 minutes

NEC Wi-Fi users combine to consume on average over 2 Terabytes of data per day (1 Terabyte equals about 472 hours of broadcast-quality video)

Largest day of data consumption on the NEC ( April 2, 2018 ) was over 3 Terabytes of data

Starting in mid-May, customers accessing free Wi-Fi will simply select Amtrak Wi-Fi from the list of options on their smartphones, tablets or laptop computers. Once selected, customers must agree to the terms and conditions to gain access to the service.

In addition to this work on the NEC, Amtrak is also upgrading Wi-Fi at 29 stations throughout the national network. For a full list of wireless-enabled stations and train routes across the Amtrak national network, visit Amtrak.com.

