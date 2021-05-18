Amtrak Offers 15% Student Discount on Routes Nationwide

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great deals are now available for students looking to get away during the summer, travel home, see friends, or return to campus. Amtrak can help students reconnect with friends, rediscover America and explore places off the beaten path with its new student discount. Students between the ages of 17 and 24 can receive 15% off travel throughout the national network. Available at amtrak.com/student-discounts, the offer is valid through December 30, 2021.

Parents can send their students on Amtrak with peace of mind knowing that Amtrak is a fun and safe way for students to travel. In fact, a number of cleaning, contact-free, and convenience measures have been implemented into every part of the customer journey, including:

When searching for travel, customers will see the percentage of seats sold that adjusts next to each route as passengers make reservations. This will give customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded. If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without incurring a fee. There are also no middle seats, making the ride more relaxing and spacious.

All trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

Federal law requires all customers and employees to wear a mask at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws. Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance. For more information, visit: amtrak.com/coronavirus.

Customers should not travel when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or when they meet public health criteria for quarantine.

To apply this discount, visit amtrak.com/student-discounts or enter code V814 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app. Terms and conditions may apply.

Valid student identification must be presented upon request. This offer is valid for sale through December 30, 2021 and valid for travel between May 19 and December 31, 2021 on most trains. Reservations are required one day prior to travel. The discount may not be available on all trains on all days.

