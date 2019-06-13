Amtrak Offers 30% Discount Ahead of Father's Day Weekend

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, there's no better gift than the gift of train travel. Now customers can receive a discount on travel throughout the country with a 30% off sale heading into Father's Day weekend. Giving customers the gift of an experience and memories that can be kept for a lifetime, Amtrak invites customers to get carried away and share the experience with friends, family and of particular importance, dads.

Amtrak wants to show how much we love fathers, family and loves ones by offering a great way for customers to travel for a getaway on a leisurely vacation. Starting June 13 through June 17, customers can receive a 30% discount for nationwide travel between Aug. 1 and Nov. 7, to travel anywhere across the country this fall.

"From New York, to D.C. to Chicago to Seattle, this offer provides a chance to get away and enjoy the changing scenery from coast to coast," said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson. "With the chance to stretch out into miles of leg room while enjoying a good book with America as a back drop, the journey can truly become the most important part of the adventure."

The sale is available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. Special prices available during the sale offer fares as low as:

Pairing Cities Price Pairing Cities Price Chicago – St. Louis $22 Seattle – Portland $25 Chicago – Kansas City $48 Los Angeles – Sacramento $49 Washington, DC – Charleston $69 Los Angeles – Portland $85 Seattle – Los Angeles $87 New York – Savannah $97 New York – Atlanta $112 Boston – Chicago $81 Boston – Washington, DC (Acela) $132 Lorton – Sanford (Auto Train) $78 *Fares will vary by train

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

This offer is valid for sale between Jun 13 and 17 and valid for travel between Aug. 1 and Nov. 7. This offer is valid for travel on all service except the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service locally between PHL and HAR, Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways. The discounted fares are valid for adult coach seats only.

