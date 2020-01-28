Amtrak Offers 30% Off Travel for Plan Your Vacation Day

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to research released by the U.S. Travel Association, Americans left 768 million days of paid time off on the table last year. In light of National Plan Your Vacation Day, Amtrak is encouraging customers to not let those vacation days go unused by offering a number of discounts to see America on an adventure to destinations across the country.

Amtrak is making it more cost effective for Americans to plan their vacation this year by offering 30% off for its Plan Your Vacation Day Sale from January 28 through January 30. For travel between February 16 and May 31, 2020 customers can receive 30% off Amtrak Travel on the Northeast Regional, Acela, Downeaster, Carolinian, Piedmont, Keystone, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Maple Leaf, Empire Service, Adirondack and Ethan Allen.

In addition to the 30% discount, customers can also take advantage of the Saver Fare, which offers 25% off travel that's booked 14 to 21 days in advance; Share Fares where the more you bring, the more you save with up to 45% off all six tickets; and the Kids Fares where one child is eligible to receive a 50% discount with each non-discounted fare-paying adult.

With many ways to save on travel, Amtrak wants to inspire customers to get carried away on an adventure to destinations across the country. With experiences and memories that can be kept for a lifetime, Amtrak encourages customers to not let those PTO days go unused. With the Plan Your Vacation Day 30% off sale, customers can travel one-way for as low as:

City Pair Acela Other New York, NY – Washington, DC $128 $39 New York, NY – Philadelphia, PA $81 $29 New York, NY – Boston, MA $90 $39 Philadelphia, PA – Washington, DC $92 $29 New York, NY – Baltimore, MD $120 $39

City Pair Cost Richmond, VA – Washington, DC $19 Charlottesville, VA – New York, NY $71 New York, NY – Saratoga Springs, NY $41 New York, NY – Northampton, MA $49 Boston, MA – Durham, NH $15 New York, NY – Albany, NY $31

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

Customers can easily connect directly with Amtrak before, during and after their travels:

Download the Amtrak app for easy booking and travel updates

To connect with customer service follow Amtrak on Facebook and @Amtrak on Twitter

For real time service alerts, follow @AmtrakNECAlerts for updates within the Northeast Region and @AmtrakAlerts for any other alerts outside of that region

We encourage customers to share their Amtrak experience on all social media channels by tagging @Amtrak and using the hashtag #Amtrak in their posts

The sale is available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. This offer is valid on the Acela, Northeast Regional, Downeaster, Carolinian, Piedmont, Keystone (reserved), Pennsylvanian (reserved), Vermonter, Maple Leaf (US only), Empire Service, Adirondack and Ethan Allen. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. This offer is valid for coach and Acela Business class; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Once purchased tickets are non-refundable.

