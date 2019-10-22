Amtrak Offers 50% Off Fares During Fall Getaway Flash Sale

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Save big on fall travel during the Amtrak 50% off Fall Getaway Flash Sale available for a limited time between October 22 – 23. The sale is valid for popular destinations from coast to coast with travel dates between Nov. 11 – Nov. 29, excluding Nov. 26 – 27. All routes are included with the exception of the following services: Auto Train, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways, which include transportation provided by bus through a variety of operators in conjunction with Amtrak.

From dazzling displays of autumn colors in the Northeast to the breathtaking great plains of the Midwest, to the serene waters of the Pacific Coast and the unique charms of the South, Amtrak connects travelers with some of the most beautiful and popular destinations across the United States. With the 50% off Fall Getaway Flash Sale, customers can travel one-way for as low as the sample fares shown below:

Sample City Pairs Fare Sample City Pairs Fare Washington, D.C. – Charleston, S.C. Washington, D.C. – Chicago Washington D.C. – Boston $55 $51 NER*- $58 Acela - $96 New York – Atlanta New York – Chicago New York – Washington, D.C. $80 $55 NER - $39 Acela - $92 Los Angeles – Seattle Los Angeles – Albuquerque Los Angeles – Chicago $62 $42 $90 San Francisco – Denver San Francisco – Portland San Francisco – Los Angeles $73 $46 $33 Portland – Los Angeles Portland – Chicago Portland – Eugene, Ore. $61 $93 $14 Seattle – San Francisco Seattle – Portland Seattle – Chicago $56 $18 $92 Chicago – San Francisco $87 Boston – Philadelphia NER – $39 Chicago – New York $55

Acela – $89 Chicago - Memphis $55 Boston – New York NER – $39





Acela – $65



Boston – New Haven, Conn. NER – $29





Acela -- $60

*NER represents Amtrak's Northeast Regional service, which operates in the Northeast Corridor along with Amtrak's high-speed Acela service.

Amtrak's Northeast Corridor (NEC) trains are the country's only all-electric trains, providing a more environmentally friendly way to travel as part of Amtrak's goal to reduce its carbon footprint while safely and comfortably transporting travelers between cities and rural communities across America and through city center connections.

Amtrak customers have the freedom to use their phones and electronic devices (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry.

Space is limited and is not available on all trains. Once ticketed, fares are non-refundable; exchanges are permitted prior to scheduled departure. Valid for Acela business class and coach seats only; no upgrades permitted. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary will be allowed. A 25% cancellation fee will apply. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. Other restrictions may also apply.

