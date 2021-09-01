Amtrak Offers 50% Off Fares During National Fall Flash Sale

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Save big this fall with Amtrak's 50% off National Fall Flash Sale available for purchase for a limited time between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8. The sale is valid in coach and Acela Business Class for popular destinations from coast to coast with travel dates between Sept. 8 – Nov. 18. From dazzling displays of autumn colors in the Northeast to the breathtaking great plains of the Midwest, to the serene waters of the Pacific Coast and the unique charms of the South, Amtrak connects travelers with some of the most beautiful and popular destinations across the United States.

Amtrak customers enjoy large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry. They also have the freedom to use their phones and electronic device throughout their journey and the ability to travel with small pets on many trains. With the 50% off National Fall Flash Sale, customers can find a safe and relaxing way to travel. One-way sample fares include:

Cities Fare Cities Fare Chicago – Denver $63 Washington, DC – Chicago $53 Portland – Seattle $18 New York – Miami $81 Los Angeles – Seattle $63 Los Angeles – Oakland $32 Washington, DC – New York Coach: $28 Acela: $60 New York – Boston Coach: $28 Acela: $49 Philadelphia – New York Coach: $17 Acela: $38 Philadelphia – Washington, DC Coach: $17 Acela: $43 Fares will vary by train

Visit Amtrak.com/fallflashsale or the Amtrak app for more information on schedules and fares. For information on enhanced COVID safety measures, please visit Amtrak.com/coronavirus.

All routes are included with the exception of the Auto Train, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), and 7000-8999 Thruways. The sale is valid for Acela Business Class and coach seats only; no upgrades are permitted and tickets must be booked at least three days prior to travel. Once purchased, sales are not refundable; exchanges are permitted prior to scheduled departure. A cancellation fee may apply. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary will be allowed. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. Other restrictions may also apply.

For 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and transformed transportation by modernizing train travel, and building for the future. Amtrak will continue to play an important role in the national transportation network for the next 50 years and beyond by operating a safe, environmentally efficient and fiscally responsible business by providing travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

