Amtrak Offers 50% Off National Travel with September Sale

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is making it even easier to see America this fall with its September Sale, offering customers 50% off ticket purchases nationwide. Starting Friday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 17, customers can kick off Labor Day weekend with half-off tickets for nationwide travel between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2019, with no blackout dates.

Amtrak wants to inspire customers to get carried away on an adventure to destinations across the country. With experiences and memories that can be kept for a lifetime, Amtrak invites customers to share the experience with friends, families and loved ones for a trip this September. With the September 50% off sale, customers can travel one-way for as low as:

Mid-West To/From Price Chicago – St. Louis $16 Chicago – Kansas City $35 Boston – Chicago $58 Chicago – Washington DC $51

West Coast To/From Price Seattle – Portland $18 Seattle – Los Angeles $62 Los Angeles – Sacramento $37 Los Angeles – Portland $61 San Francisco – Los Angeles $33 San Francisco – Portland $46

Southeast To/From Price Washington DC – Charleston $55 New York – Savannah $70 New York – Atlanta $80 Lorton – Sanford (Auto Train) $56 Richmond – New York $52 Richmond – Philadelphia $37

East Coast To/From Price Boston – Washington DC (Acela) $89 Boston – Philadelphia (NER) $52 Boston – Philadelphia (Acela) $79 Philadelphia – New Haven (NER) $33 Philadelphia – New Haven (Acela) $59 Washington DC – Boston (NER) $57 Washington DC – Boston (Acela) $89 Boston – Newark (NER) $39 Boston – Newark (Acela) $59 New York – Washington DC (NER) $39 New York – Washington DC (Acela) $87 Washington DC – Philadelphia (NER) $29 Washington DC – Philadelphia (Acela) $64 New York – Boston (NER) $42 New York – Boston (Acela) $59 Boston – Stamford (NER) $36 Boston – Stamford (Acela) $59 New York – Philadelphia (NER) $29 New York – Philadelphia (Acela) $57

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

The sale is available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. This offer is not valid on unreserved service, including the Pennsylvanian, Keystone Service, Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha Service, Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. This offer is valid for coach and Acela Business class seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer if not combinable with any other discount offer. Once purchased tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25 percent cancellation fee applies.

SOURCE Amtrak

Related Links

http://www.amtrak.com

