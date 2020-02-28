Amtrak Offers 50% Off Travel with Leap Year Sale

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is making it even easier to see America with its Leap Year Sale, offering customers 50% off ticket purchases. Friday, February 28, through Saturday, February 29, customers can receive half-off coach tickets for travel between March 7 and April 8, 2020. Customers can book discounted tickets at amtrak.com/leap-year-sale.

Amtrak wants to inspire customers to get carried away on an adventure to destinations across the country. With experiences and memories that can be kept for a lifetime, Amtrak invites customers to share the experience with friends, families and loved ones. With the Leap Year 50% off sale, customers can travel one-way for as low as:

Route Fare Route Fare Battle Creek – Chicago $15 Chicago – Syracuse $42 Champaign – Chicago $8.50 Detroit – Chicago $20 Chicago – Buffalo $39 Fort Worth – Oklahoma City $16 Chicago – Carbondale $20 Fresno – Sacramento $15 Chicago – East Lansing $15 Kalamazoo – Detroit $17 Chicago – Galesburg $12 Portland – Seattle $18 Chicago – Grand Rapids $18 Sacramento – Bakersfield $23 Chicago – Memphis $56 Seattle – Eugene $29 Chicago – Milwaukee $13 Seattle – Spokane $29 Chicago – Minneapolis $36 St. Louis – Kansas City $18 Chicago – St. Louis $16 Stockton – Bakersfield $19

The discount is valid for travel on all segments of the Cascades, Heartland Flyer, Hiawatha, Illinois Services, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner and San Joaquins, and on select segments of the California Zephyr, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle.

Being able to easily travel to/from city centers, Amtrak has one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags. Amtrak also offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat.

Valid for coach seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare when accessing this promotion at amtrak.com/leap-year-sale. Once ticketed, fares are non-refundable. Other terms and conditions apply.

