Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Daily Roundtrip Between San Diego and Los Angeles

Expanded service and enhanced schedule increases Pacific Surfliner frequency along the Southern California coast.

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As workers spent more time commuting in 2025 than the prior two years*, it's the perfect time for Southern Californians to embrace train travel – for work or for fun.

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency (Agency) today announced a new daily Amtrak Pacific Surfliner® roundtrip between Los Angeles and San Diego, marking a major milestone for the agency. The additional frequencies offer travelers more flexibility and convenience within one of the nation's busiest and most scenic intercity rail routes.

The Santa Fe Depot in Downtown San Diego

"This added service represents a significant step forward for mobility in Southern California," said LOSSAN Agency Chair and City of Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung. "With the 13th roundtrip, riders have more options for commuting, business travel, and leisure trips along our coast."

Effective January 26, 2026, the Pacific Surfliner schedule will adjust to reduce wait times between trains along the corridor. Frequent riders can preview the new schedule and get ready to plan their next trip with confidence. Passengers may also use code V526 to receive a 20% discount on Pacific Surfliner rides between January 26, 2026 and March 13, 2026.

"Adding the 13th roundtrip between Los Angeles and San Diego marks a significant milestone in fully restoring pre-pandemic service levels." said LOSSAN Managing Director Jason Jewell. "This additional roundtrip provides travelers with more options to choose the travel times that work best for them."

With the added service, Pacific Surfliner operations now include:

13 daily roundtrips between Los Angeles and San Diego

Five daily roundtrips between San Diego and Goleta

Three full-corridor daily roundtrips between San Diego and San Luis Obispo

These frequencies match the service levels offered prior to the pandemic, fully restoring one of the busiest state-supported intercity rail services in the United States. This was made possible by a $27.1 million grant through the FRA's Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) Grant Program.

Riders will also continue to benefit from Amtrak® Connection bus service, providing guaranteed connections north to Oakland and southeast to Indio, extending access to destinations including Solvang, Paso Robles, Riverside, Palm Springs, and Palm Desert.

The Pacific Surfliner route spans 351 miles, serving 29 stations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. Most trains offer comfortable, reclining seats with power outlets, complimentary Wi-Fi, bike and luggage storage, and a Market Café featuring fresh food, California wines, and local craft beer.

Tickets are available now at PacificSurfliner.com, Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

*According to the U.S. Census Bureau .

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jason Jewell, LOSSAN Agency

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Dani Hannah

[email protected]

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner