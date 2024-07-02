Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Extra Capacity with Special Service Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con and Del Mar Racetrack Opening Day

Extra trains provide added capacity for convenient travel options to major Southern California events this summer

ORANGE, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Surfliner, the popular coastal rail service connecting San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, has announced additional weekend train services and increased capacity starting July 20, 2024. These enhancements will accommodate the surge of passengers attending San Diego Comic-Con and the Del Mar Race season, providing a convenient and enjoyable travel option for these exciting events.

Starting July 20 and continuing through Labor Day on September 2, 2024, Pacific Surfliner will add four weekend trains to the schedule—two northbound and two southbound—on Saturdays and Sundays. This includes:

Northbound:

Train 575 will depart Downtown San Diego at 10:53 a.m. , arriving in Los Angeles at 1:57 p.m. , making all stops except San Clemente Pier.

at , arriving in at , making all stops except San Clemente Pier. Train 597 will depart Downtown San Diego at 10:01 p.m. , arriving in Los Angeles at 12:57 a.m. , making all stops except San Clemente Pier. Note: Train 597 will originate in Solana Beach on Sunday evenings of Del Mar Bluff Phase 5 construction work. Visit PacificSurfliner.com/DelMar5 for affected dates.

Southbound:

Train 566 will depart Los Angeles at 8:10 a.m. , arriving in Downtown San Diego at 11:07 a.m. , making all stops.

at , arriving in at , making all stops. Train 582 will depart Los Angeles at 4:10 p.m. , arriving in Downtown San Diego at 7:04 p.m. , making all stops except San Clemente Pier.

Trains traveling between Los Angeles and San Diego are expected to be busy as fans of comic books, pop culture, industry professionals, and cosplayers ride the Pacific Surfliner to Comic-Con International from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, 2024. The train is a popular travel option to the convention since the train stops at the San Diego Santa Fe Station, just a short walk or trolley ride from the convention and festivities.

Adding to the excitement, the Del Mar Racetrack will welcome back fans starting with opening day on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Races will be held every Thursday through Sunday through Labor Day weekend. Travelers can easily access the racetrack by taking the Pacific Surfliner to the Solana Beach Station and connecting to the free shuttle service that operates on race days for riders with a valid train ticket.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early.

Tips for Traveling by Train to Comic-Con and Del Mar Races

Enjoy flexibility with Unreserved Coach tickets: Unreserved Coach tickets allow customers to ride any Pacific Surfliner train from the origin station to the destination station listed on the ticket. This provides flexibility to take a different train than the one selected in the booking process. Because Unreserved Coach seats are available to boarding passengers on a first-come, first-served basis, trains can occasionally become crowded.

Upgrade the experience with Business Class: Customers receive a guaranteed seat, as well as a complimentary snack and drink, priority boarding in San Diego, and bonus Amtrak Guest Rewards points. The number of Business Class seats on each train is limited, so it's best to book early before they sell out.

Follow @PacSurfliners on Twitter: Stay updated with real-time alerts regarding which trains are expected to be busy. With an Unreserved Coach ticket, customers can choose to take an earlier or later train at no charge if the one they were planning to take is expected to be crowded.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner