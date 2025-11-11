Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers Travel Alternative to Avoid Airport Delays Before the Holidays

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers concerned about potential airport delays during one of the busiest times of year, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® offers an alternative travel mode to help customers get home for the holidays or plan a stay-cation along the coast.

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel periods for Pacific Surfliner, so it is important for passengers to plan ahead and book early. To accommodate increased demand, Pacific Surfliner will add extra train cars and extend capacity on select routes during peak travel days.

Photo Credit: Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

Travelers are encouraged to secure tickets in advance and consider upgrading to Business Class, which offers a guaranteed seat, extra space, and a quieter, more comfortable experience. For added convenience, free checked baggage service will also be available at staffed stations, providing an easy option for families and those traveling with larger luggage.

Tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip:

Book Early and Travel Prepared

Space is limited, and trains fill up quickly during the holidays, especially around Thanksgiving week. The busiest travel days are typically Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Morning trains tend to have greater availability than later departures.

Upgrade to Business Class

Guarantee your seat and enjoy a premium onboard experience with extra legroom, complimentary drinks and snacks, and priority boarding.

Checked Baggage Service

As the busy holiday travel season usually means more luggage, Pacific Surfliner is offering free checked baggage service, up to four bags per passenger, only at staffed stations between November 22 and Dec 4.

Program Adjustments

The Rail 2 Rail and Code Share programs will be temporarily suspended November 26–December 1 to ensure available seating for Amtrak ticketed passengers during the high-demand travel window.

Flexible Travel Options

Need to change your plans? Modify your reservation easily in the Amtrak app, online at Amtrak.com, by phone at 800-USA-RAIL, or at a staffed station prior to departure.

Arrive Early

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least 20 minutes before departure to allow ample time for boarding and check-in.

Safety First: See Something, Say Something

Report any suspicious activity or unattended items to an Amtrak employee or Amtrak Police by calling (800) 331-0008, dialing 911, or texting APD11 (27311).

Plan ahead, ride in comfort, and make your journey part of the holiday experience. Visit PacificSurfliner.com/Holiday to view service adjustments, travel tips, and to book your trip today.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner