Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Launches Collectible Sticker Map on World Public Transportation Day

New year-long experience invites riders to explore the California coast and collect all 29 limited-edition stickers

ORANGE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Public Transportation Day, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® train service, today announced the launch of the "Endless Escapes" Collectible Sticker Map, a new onboard experience designed to inspire travel, reward exploration, and celebrate the iconic Pacific Surfliner route.

The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® “Endless Escapes” sticker map invites riders to explore the California coast and collect all 29 limited-edition designs throughout 2026.

As part of the broader "Your Ticket to Endless Escapes" campaign, the initiative invites riders to collect a series of 29 limited-edition stickers representing destinations, landmarks, and seasonal experiences along the 351-mile Pacific Surfliner corridor.

Beginning April 17, 2026, passengers can pick up a complimentary sticker map onboard Pacific Surfliner trains, at staffed stations, and during select events. New stickers will be released in limited quantities throughout the year and distributed in the trains' Café Cars.

"World Public Transportation Day is the perfect moment to celebrate not just how we travel, but why we travel," said Jason Jewell, LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Managing Director. "The Endless Escapes Sticker Map turns the journey into something interactive and memorable, encouraging riders to rediscover the beauty, diversity, and accessibility of the Southern California coast by train."

A New Way to Experience the Journey

The Endless Escapes program is designed to make every trip more engaging, whether commuting, planning a weekend getaway, or exploring new destinations along the route.

Each month, Pacific Surfliner will release new stickers tied to:

Coastal cities and station stops

Scenic landmarks and hidden gems

Seasonal travel moments and events

Collect, Explore, and Win

Passengers who collect a qualifying number of stickers will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for prizes, including:

Pacific Surfliner roundtrip tickets

Branded merchandise and swag packs

Details on how to enter will be available via QR code on the sticker map and at PacificSurfliner.com /stickermap.

Supporting Sustainable Travel

The campaign underscores Pacific Surfliner's role as a sustainable, scenic alternative to driving, connecting major destinations including San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo.

By encouraging repeat ridership and regional exploration, the Endless Escapes program highlights the journey can be just as memorable as the destination.

How to Participate

Starting April 17:

Pick up a free sticker map onboard or at stations

onboard or at stations Visit the Café Car to collect a current sticker

Follow along each month as new designs are released

Share your progress using #EndlessEscapes and tagging Pacific Surfliner on social media

For more information and to book travel, visit PacificSurfliner.com/EndlessEscapes

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the second busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit the LOSSAN website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jason Jewell, LOSSAN Agency

[email protected]

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Dani Hannah, Pacific Surfliner

[email protected]

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner