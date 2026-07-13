Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers Easy Rail Access to Southern California's Biggest Summer Events

The local train service offers a stress-free alternative to driving for major sporting events, festivals, fairs and more throughout the season

ORANGE, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southern California gears up for another busy summer event season, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is encouraging travelers to leave the car behind and take the train to many of the region's most anticipated destinations. From international sporting events and Comic-Con to horse racing, wine festivals and county fairs, Pacific Surfliner offers a convenient alternative to sitting in traffic and paying increasingly expensive parking fees. For some of the summer's most popular events, additional seating capacity and amenities will be added to select trains.

Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® at Union Station in Los Angeles

Many of this summer's marquee events are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors, creating congested roadways and limited parking. By traveling on the Pacific Surfliner train, guests can avoid the hassle of driving while enjoying comfortable onboard amenities, scenic coastal views and direct access to destinations throughout Southern California.

"One of the greatest advantages of the Pacific Surfliner is how easily it connects travelers to so many of Southern California's iconic destinations," said LOSSAN Managing Director Jason Jewell. "Whether you're attending a major sporting event or a local festival, our route makes it easy to leave the car behind and spend more time enjoying your destination instead of planning around traffic and parking."

Major Summer Events Accessible by Pacific Surfliner

California Wine Festival – Santa Barbara (July 17–18)

Visitors attending the California Wine Festival can avoid searching for limited downtown parking by traveling via Pacific Surfliner. When wine is on the menu, driving shouldn't be. Railpassengers can arrive in Santa Barbara on Pacific Surfliner and enjoy a short walk to festival activities.

Downtown Burbank's official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone (July 18-19)

For soccer fans who want to experience the excitement of the game without the insane ticket prices, the Downtown Burbank's official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone on July 18 and 19 will be just steps away from the Downtown Burbank train station. Pacific Surfliner trains will be making special stops at Downtown Burbank throughout the day to support fans.

Del Mar Racing Season (July 17–September 7)

Opening Day at Del Mar continues to be one of Southern California's signature summer traditions. Opening Day 2025 welcomed over 21,000 racegoers, and Pacific Surfliner is adding capacity and amenities to select trains during the first weekend in support of an influx of riders Travelers can take Pacific Surfliner to the Solana Beach Station and connect to complimentary race-day shuttle service to the Del Mar Racetrack.

San Diego Comic-Con International (July 23–26)

Comic-Con International is expected to welcome approximately 135,000 attendees, based on recent attendance figures. Parking remains one of the event's biggest challenges, with nearby spaces awarded through a highly competitive lottery system and private lots commanding premium prices. Select Pacific Surfliner trains will have additional seating capacity to support easy travel to the event throughout the weekend. provides direct service to downtown San Diego, placing attendees within walking distance or a short transit connection from the convention center.

Ventura County Fair (July 29–August 9)

The Ventura County Fair welcomed more than 267,000 attendees in 2025, making it one of California's most popular annual fairs. The Ventura Station is located just steps from the Fair's Main Entrance, allowing guests to skip parking altogether and start enjoying the festivities immediately.

To make getting to the fair even easier, Pacific Surfliner is offering 20% off train travel to and from the Ventura County Fairgrounds beginning July 16 through the end of the fair.

Travelers are encouraged to book tickets in advance, particularly for weekends and major event dates, by visiting PacificSurfliner.com or using the Amtrak mobile app.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jason Jewell, LOSSAN Agency

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Dani Hannah

[email protected]

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner