California Operation Lifesaver and the Los Angeles Angels join rail safety initiatives to prevent railroad incidents through outreach and education

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, is proud to announce initiatives in collaboration with California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL) , a non-profit entity that works year-round to promote rail safety, and the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. Launching this September to coincide with Rail Safety Month, this multi-faceted strategy for enhanced rail safety education and awareness includes communications through streaming, television, digital radio, and focused geofencing.

Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® Raises Awareness During Rail Safety Month in September

Through this initiative, CAOL has assisted the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency distribute rail safety advertisements displayed on internet-connected televisions and streaming platforms for individuals residing within counties where railroad incidents are the most prevalent. This initiative also provides geofenced safety messaging distributed through mobile devices in such incident-laden geographical hotspots using display advertisements, in-app advertisements, and cell phone notifications. Additional steps under development for the program will involve signage installation along high-risk areas of the rail corridor and outreach to unhoused individuals in close proximity to the tracks.

In addition, a public education safety event in collaboration with the Angels will occur on September 4, 2024 and will take place at Angel Stadium, prior to the Angels' home game. Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will host a booth featuring rail safety experts from CAOL, who will provide attendees with valuable tips for staying safe around railroad tracks. Per the Federal Railroad Administration Public Safety Data, California leads the nation in trespassing and grade crossing fatalities. The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®'s Southern California route spans the LOSSAN corridor through major cities, making it crucial for the public to be aware of rail safety practices.

The Pacific Surfliner has also teamed up with the Los Angeles Angels to promote rail safety with a radio spot encouraging fans to follow safety rules and practices when near train tracks. This message will be broadcast throughout the month of September on Angels Radio AM 830 to reach a wide audience and reinforce the importance of rail safety.

"Rail Safety Month is a valuable time to communicate the importance of rail safety around the tracks in an effort to reduce trespasser incidents," said Bryan MacDonald, Chair of the LOSSAN Agency Board of Directors. "We are proud to partner with California Operation Lifesaver and the Los Angeles Angels to aid with the urgent need to educate Californians on how to keep themselves, friends, and families safe near tracks and crossings."

As practicing rail safety is a team effort, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® encourages the public to follow simple safety rules whenever around train tracks, including:

Never walk on or along train tracks; it's illegal, trespassing, and highly dangerous.

Cross train tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings and obey all warning signs and signals.

Stay alert around tracks. Don't do anything that would prevent you from hearing an approaching train, such as listening to headphones or talking on the phone.

When boarding, remember to stay behind the marked safety line on the station platform and use handholds as you board.

Report suspicious items, persons, or activity immediately to the Amtrak Police Department by approaching a uniformed officer, calling (800) 331-0008, sending a text to APD11 (27311), or by calling 911.

For more information on Rail Safety Month:

Pacific Surfliner: https://www.pacificsurfliner.com/rail-safety/ California Operation Lifesaver: https://caoperationlifesaver.com/rail-safety-month/

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility, and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org .

About California Operation Lifesaver

California Operation Lifesaver is an independent non-profit safety education and awareness program dedicated to ending collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail grade crossings and on railroad rights of way in the State of California.

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner