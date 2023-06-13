Amtrak Releases Annual Sustainability Report

News provided by

Amtrak

13 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

Report positions Amtrak for a new era of passenger rail

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released fiscal year (FY) 2022 Sustainability Report details how Amtrak reduced diesel usage and air emissions, alongside increased purchases of carbon-free energy. The results support a company-wide climate commitment — incorporating environmental considerations into all business operations. They coincide with a resurgence in passenger rail where Amtrak is bringing more trains to more places and expanding its network to connect more people across America.

"Sustainability sits at the heart of Amtrak's value proposition: we aim to get you there reliably, safely and with a smaller impact on the environment," said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. "As we build a more modern Amtrak with federal funding from the landmark Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), we aim to lead a new era of sustainable passenger rail."

Amtrak has cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 450,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide since 2010. That is the equivalent of powering more than 56,000 homes for one year. This reduction does not include additional GHG emissions avoided each time someone chooses Amtrak over driving or flying—a reduction of up to 83% or 72%, respectively.

Highlights from the report include:

  • Net Zero by 2045: Amtrak pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the Amtrak network by 2045. The target focuses on expanding efforts across Amtrak's entire carbon footprint to reduce environmental impacts while safely moving people.
  • Renewable Diesel: Following a 2020/2021 pilot conducted by Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) and Caltrans — with support from Amtrak — locomotive manufacturers approved the use of renewable diesel on California's state-supported passenger trains to begin in FY 2023. The change reduces reliance on fossil fuels and cuts lifecycle emissions produced by diesel locomotives.
  • Fuel Reductions: In Chicago, Amtrak decreased fuel use — reducing locomotive idling by using automatic engine start-stop technology, shutting down engines when not in use and utilizing ground power electricity over diesel when possible. These strategies saved approximately 90,000 gallons of fuel.
  • Lighting Efficiencies: Amtrak installed more than 3,000 new light fixtures, including 1,400 replacements of fluorescent or early-generation LED lights. The switch reduces Amtrak's yearly GHG emissions output by roughly 500 metric tons.
  • Expansion and Capital Investment: Amtrak invested $2.3 billion in capital projects, restored or expanded service along 11 routes, hired more than 3,700 new employees, saw ridership rebound by 89% over the previous year, and announced the modernized Amtrak Airo trainsets – all part of our goal to bring more passenger trains to more people.

Looking forward, Amtrak is steadfast in a commitment to climate resiliency, exploring technology to improve and manage operations in changing conditions. As a service that runs during all weather conditions across 144,000 miles of rail, Amtrak has pledged to continue investing in new infrastructure and necessary upgrades across the network, fulfilling its purpose as America's Railroad®.

SOURCE Amtrak

Also from this source

Amtrak Hosts National Hiring Day on June 14

Amtrak Applies for Federal Grants to Improve Long Distance Network

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.