Amtrak Requests Public Feedback on Accessibility of Long Distance Trains

Amtrak

07 Aug, 2023, 15:23 ET

Public meeting with live streaming available on Aug. 30

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is committed to procuring a modern fleet to operate on its Long Distance route network that will improve the rider experience for customers with mobility disabilities. Public feedback on the future of accessible train travel is requested and Amtrak has made available options to provide comment online and to attend a public meeting in-person or virtually.

Amtrak has a website where the public can submit feedback and/or register to participate, either in-person or virtually. Details are below.

Customer boarding with wheeled mobility device.
WHO: Amtrak officials

WHAT: Public Meeting    

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET; Wednesday, Aug. 30

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Ave.; Washington, DC, 20001

RSVP: Register for in-person attendance at the website by Aug. 25, 2023. Virtual attendance registration is available at the website until Aug. 30, 2023.

About Amtrak® 
For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

