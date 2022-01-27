Amtrak Scores a 90 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak received a score of 90 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The results of the 2022 CEI recognizes and celebrates 1,271 companies that promote LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible 20-year impact the CEI has on the business world. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category.

"At Amtrak, doing the right thing is core to our value system," said Stephen Gardner, President and CEO of Amtrak. "Being recognized by the Human Rights Campaign validates Amtrak's work to continue building a diverse and inclusive workplace."

In 2020 Amtrak increased its commitment to foster a workplace where diversity is celebrated.

"We actively support our LGBTQ+ employees," said Qiana Spain, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Amtrak. "This acknowledgment is the result of our efforts to make all employees feel valued and respected. We are honored to join the growing list of companies that strive to champion members of the LGBTQ+ community."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility

At Amtrak, employees, programs and suppliers represent a diverse work environment. With a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy for recruiting, welcoming and onboarding, engaging, developing, and promoting, Amtrak recognizes the importance of diverse and inclusive behavior that empowers employees to reach their full potential. Amtrak is committed to fostering an environment where diverse ideas, backgrounds and perspectives thrive while protecting the rights of all individuals. Amtrak currently has seven employee resource groups, including Express Pride for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

SOURCE Amtrak