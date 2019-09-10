Amtrak Updates Mobile App to Improve the Booking Experience

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is updating its app to make bookings and travel management effortless. Version 4.0 brings significant enhancements to meet customers' needs, by offering more services, and making booking faster and easier than ever before. Now with the app updates, customers can more effectively book, ticket, change and monitor travel while they are on the go.

Understanding the importance of mobility and convenience to our customers, Amtrak is committed to continually improving and expanding our mobile platforms giving customers the ability to:

Save credit card information for quick checkout : Add up to 3 cards to an Amtrak Guest Rewards profile from the app

: Add up to 3 cards to an Amtrak Guest Rewards profile from the app Book on the app using Amtrak Guest Reward Points : Redeem Amtrak guest Reward points for travel; customers can tap to convert search results from dollars to points

: Redeem Amtrak guest Reward points for travel; customers can tap to convert search results from dollars to points Edit profile information : Users can view and edit profile information including contact information, payment options, discounts, coupons and vouchers directly from the app

: Users can view and edit profile information including contact information, payment options, discounts, coupons and vouchers directly from the app Purchase parking at ticket confirmation : Customers can tap on a link to purchase parking, where available. This service was added to the ticket confirmation screen for increased convenience

: Customers can tap on a link to purchase parking, where available. This service was added to the ticket confirmation screen for increased convenience Book Auto Train tickets directly from the app: This popular service between Washington, DC and Orlando, FL is now available on the app. Customers can use the app for ticketing and boarding and say goodbye to the congestion and stress of the interstate. By traveling with their vehicles, customers can reduce almost 95 million vehicle miles on I-95 a year, saving 8.5 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions

"Every minute counts for our riders, and the improvements Amtrak made to the app will help improve our customers' experience while providing easy access to important travel information and station amenities," said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson.

About Amtrak®

Amtrak offers a more comfortable and convenient travel experience with free Wi-Fi on most trains, plenty of leg room and no middle seat. With our state and commuter partners, we move people, the economy and the nation forward, carrying more than 30 million Amtrak customers for each of the past seven years. Amtrak operates more than 300 trains daily, connecting more than 500 destinations in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian Provinces, and reaches 400 additional destinations via connecting busroutes. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more using the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com.

