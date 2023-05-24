Amwell Ridge Wealth Management Affiliates with Bleakley Financial Group

FLEMINGTON, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell Ridge Wealth Management, led by Managing Partner David Johnston, CFP® has affiliated with Bleakley Financial Group.

Providing financial planning for affluent families throughout Hunterdon County, NJ, David Johnston primarily works with people aged fifty-five and older looking for ways to ensure a smooth retirement.

An industry veteran of 27 years, David Johnston said of the new affiliation, "As our clients' needs expand, regulatory landscape evolves, and technology advances, it's vital we have a robust infrastructure to support these areas. Our partnership with Bleakley Financial Group will bolster our wealth management, financial planning, and investment operations.

David Johnston added, "In short, we continue to take our fiduciary responsibility extremely seriously – aiming to provide the best client experience possible – and this new affiliation increases our scale, broadens our resources, advances our technology, and enhances the client experience."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial Group, "We are thrilled to partner with Dave and his team. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services we provide. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Amwell Ridge for many years to come."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial Group added, "Amwell Ridge's choice to affiliate with Bleakley reinforces how impactful our expanded advisor service model is. Dave appreciated how our responsiveness to industry trends and early adoption of advanced technology will benefit both his team as well as their clients. We're extremely excited to support Amwell Ridge's future growth."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, a registered investment adviser. Amwell Ridge Wealth Management and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial. David Johnston conducts advisory business under a "doing business as" (d/b/a) name, Amwell Ridge Wealth Management; however, Bleakley Financial does not hold itself as conducting advisory business through Amwell Ridge Wealth Management.

