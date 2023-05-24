Amwell Ridge Wealth Management Affiliates with Bleakley Financial Group

News provided by

Bleakley Financial Group

24 May, 2023, 11:01 ET

FLEMINGTON, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell Ridge Wealth Management, led by Managing Partner David Johnston, CFP® has affiliated with Bleakley Financial Group.

Providing financial planning for affluent families throughout Hunterdon County, NJ, David Johnston primarily works with people aged fifty-five and older looking for ways to ensure a smooth retirement. 

An industry veteran of 27 years, David Johnston said of the new affiliation, "As our clients' needs expand, regulatory landscape evolves, and technology advances, it's vital we have a robust infrastructure to support these areas. Our partnership with Bleakley Financial Group will bolster our wealth management, financial planning, and investment operations.

David Johnston added, "In short, we continue to take our fiduciary responsibility extremely seriously – aiming to provide the best client experience possible – and this new affiliation increases our scale, broadens our resources, advances our technology, and enhances the client experience."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial Group, "We are thrilled to partner with Dave and his team. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services we provide. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Amwell Ridge for many years to come."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial Group added, "Amwell Ridge's choice to affiliate with Bleakley reinforces how impactful our expanded advisor service model is. Dave appreciated how our responsiveness to industry trends and early adoption of advanced technology will benefit both his team as well as their clients.  We're extremely excited to support Amwell Ridge's future growth."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC.  Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, a registered investment adviser. Amwell Ridge Wealth Management and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial. David Johnston conducts advisory business under a "doing business as" (d/b/a) name, Amwell Ridge Wealth Management; however, Bleakley Financial does not hold itself as conducting advisory business through Amwell Ridge Wealth Management.

CONTACT:

Vincent Nauheimer
Managing Director                                                      
973-575-4180
[email protected]

SOURCE Bleakley Financial Group

Also from this source

Forbes & Barrons Recognize Top Bleakley Financial Advisors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.