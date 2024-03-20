Bleakley Financial Group Advisors Named Among Barron's Top 1200 List for 2024

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bleakley Financial Group is pleased to announce the inclusion of three of our partners, Andy Schwartz, Jack Cooney, and Michael Axelrod, on Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2024. This recognition reflects their substantial expertise, dedication to client service, and the quality of financial guidance provided.

Andy Schwartz, Jack Cooney, and Michael Axelrod have set a benchmark for excellence within Bleakley Financial Group and the broader financial advisory community. Their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and knowledge has been rightfully acknowledged by their inclusion on the Barron's Top 1200 list, highlighting their significant industry contributions and the trust they have cultivated with their clients.

At Bleakley Financial Group, our mission is to deliver comprehensive, client-centric financial planning and investment management strategies. The recognition of our advisors by such a prestigious publication as Barron's not only endorses our commitment to quality but also reinforces our standing as a distinguished advisory firm.

We congratulate Andy, Jack, and Michael on their notable achievement. Their professionalism and client-focused approach exemplify the values that define Bleakley Financial Group in the financial planning and wealth management sector.

For additional details about Bleakley Financial Group and our acclaimed team of advisors, we invite you to visit our website or contact our office.

View Full Barron's Top 1200 List for 2024

**About Bleakley Financial Group**

Bleakley Financial Group stands as a leading financial planning and wealth management firm, dedicated to offering bespoke financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses. Our experienced advisors prioritize client objectives, delivering personalized planning and strategic investment management aimed at achieving financial aspirations.

Barron's Top 1200 US Financial Advisors List for 2024 is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Advisors associated with Bleakley Financial Group, LLC may be: (1) registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, (2) registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group, LLC; or (3) solely investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

SOURCE Bleakley Financial Group