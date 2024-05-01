Amwins Forms National Transportation Underwriters

Existing Amwins Transportation Underwriters and National Truck Underwriting Managers teams to merge into single entity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins today announced the formation of Amwins National Transportation Underwriters (ANTU). This entity brings together the expertise of Amwins Transportation Underwriters (ATU) and National Truck Underwriting Managers (NTUM), two long-standing MGAs dedicated to the transportation space who underwrite a combined $250M+ in annual premium.

As a single operating company, Amwins National Transportation Underwriters will provide clients with nationwide access to almost a dozen binding markets and a growing list of specialty transportation programs. With almost 80 employees spread across eight locations, retail agents will have easy access to transportation-certified underwriters with regional expertise for both fleet and non-fleet accounts.

The previously separate operating companies ATU and NTUM enjoyed successful legacies as independent organizations and within Amwins. Legacy organization ATU was formed via a number of Amwins' transportation insurance underwriting acquisitions, starting with Seaboard Underwriters in 2003. Amwins acquired the NTUM legacy unit in 2021.

"ATU and NTUM have each been in this space for more than 40 years; they know transportation," said Ryan Armijo, president, Amwins Underwriting. "By combining these two well-respected brands, we can drive forward even greater impact on the industry through unparalleled market access and outstanding customer service."

Justin Joyce, formerly president of NTUM, will lead the new Amwins National Transportation Underwriters binding unit. He has worked in transportation insurance his entire 20-year career and has a proven track record of building relationships with internal and external clients.

ANTU's specialty programs unit - environmental transportation; freight broker liability and Advantage - will continue to be led by their program managers.

The formation of Amwins National Transportation Underwriters reinforces Amwins' commitment to transportation, driving innovation and serving up solutions that meet the needs of a vital and evolving industry. Learn more: www.amwins.com/antu.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

