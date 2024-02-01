Amwins Underwriting Announces New Carrier Partner for Trucking Programs

News provided by

Amwins

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Revolutionizing the Road: Amwins Underwriting Accelerates Trucking Program Excellence through Strategic Alliance with Dynamic New Carrier Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Underwriting today announced a strategic collaboration with Lancer Insurance Company, the commercial auto division of Core Specialty, as a new carrier relationship to enhance two key trucking programs provided through Amwins Transportation Underwriters (ATU). The business will be written on StarStone National Insurance Company paper backed by Lancer's industry-leading claims handling.

The two programs include ATU's Advantage program, which is an exclusive program distributed through a select group of retail brokers, targeting motor carriers with up to 25 units and offering forms and coverages designed specifically for the trucking industry. Also included is ATU's exclusive Environmental Transportation program offering coverage for transportation clients handling hazardous materials and bulk environmental commodities.

Lancer has been a leading provider of premier specialty insurance solutions to businesses and commercial transportation companies across the United States for more than 35 years, leveraging a network of over 2,000 broker relationships and offering a broad range of insurance products and services for passenger transportation vehicles, small fleet and owner/operator long-haul truckers, rental vehicles, small to mid-sized commercial auto and garage businesses, commercial driving schools and commercial explosives manufacturers, distributors, transporters, and drilling and blasting contractors.

"We are excited with this new exclusive relationship to provide coverage across ATU's portfolio of trucking programs," said Ryan Armijo, president at Amwins Underwriting. "Our strategic relationship supports existing business and also provides a solid platform to grow and develop new business. Lancer focuses on the unique needs of commercial transportation policyholders, and on delivering extraordinary service and support to help them succeed. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled insurance solutions to our clients, helping them win."

Amwins Transportation Underwriters is a managing general agency and wholesale insurance brokerage that specializes in the trucking / transportation industry. Since 1957, ATU's team has provided comprehensive trucking insurance services to short and long-haul trucking operations and now manages a portfolio that includes contractors, limousine operators, environmental haulers and more.

About Amwins
Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:
Amwins
Lisa Kuszmar
Telephone: 704.749.2780
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Amwins

Also from this source

Amwins Announces Jason Kunert as New Head of Claims

Amwins Announces Jason Kunert as New Head of Claims

Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Jason Kunert to the newly created...
Ryan Armijo Appointed President of Amwins Underwriting

Ryan Armijo Appointed President of Amwins Underwriting

Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Ryan Armijo to lead Amwins...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.