Amwins Underwriting Announces New Carrier Partner for Trucking Programs

Revolutionizing the Road: Amwins Underwriting Accelerates Trucking Program Excellence through Strategic Alliance with Dynamic New Carrier Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Underwriting today announced a strategic collaboration with Lancer Insurance Company, the commercial auto division of Core Specialty, as a new carrier relationship to enhance two key trucking programs provided through Amwins Transportation Underwriters (ATU). The business will be written on StarStone National Insurance Company paper backed by Lancer's industry-leading claims handling.

The two programs include ATU's Advantage program, which is an exclusive program distributed through a select group of retail brokers, targeting motor carriers with up to 25 units and offering forms and coverages designed specifically for the trucking industry. Also included is ATU's exclusive Environmental Transportation program offering coverage for transportation clients handling hazardous materials and bulk environmental commodities.

Lancer has been a leading provider of premier specialty insurance solutions to businesses and commercial transportation companies across the United States for more than 35 years, leveraging a network of over 2,000 broker relationships and offering a broad range of insurance products and services for passenger transportation vehicles, small fleet and owner/operator long-haul truckers, rental vehicles, small to mid-sized commercial auto and garage businesses, commercial driving schools and commercial explosives manufacturers, distributors, transporters, and drilling and blasting contractors.

"We are excited with this new exclusive relationship to provide coverage across ATU's portfolio of trucking programs," said Ryan Armijo, president at Amwins Underwriting. "Our strategic relationship supports existing business and also provides a solid platform to grow and develop new business. Lancer focuses on the unique needs of commercial transportation policyholders, and on delivering extraordinary service and support to help them succeed. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled insurance solutions to our clients, helping them win."

Amwins Transportation Underwriters is a managing general agency and wholesale insurance brokerage that specializes in the trucking / transportation industry. Since 1957, ATU's team has provided comprehensive trucking insurance services to short and long-haul trucking operations and now manages a portfolio that includes contractors, limousine operators, environmental haulers and more.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:

Amwins

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amwins