Amy Madigan to Be Honored With the 2026 MUAHS Distinguished Artisan Award

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar®-nominated actress Amy Madigan will receive the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Distinguished Artisan Award, the union's top honor, at the 13th Annual MUAHS Awards, presented by the L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. The MUAHS Awards, hosted by Rachael Harris, will take place on Valentines Day, Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Amy Madigan is known for her versatile and award-winning performances across film, television, and theater. An Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, she currently stars as "Aunt Gladys" in Zach Cregger's hit film Weapons, which has grossed over $269 million worldwide and earned her a second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE : Watch on YouTube and Vimeo

6:00 p.m. PT: "Live on the Red Carpet" Pre-Show hosted by Frankie Grande

7:30 p.m. PT: MUAHS Awards Ceremony Livestream

"Amy Madigan is a wonderfully talented actress with a storied career portraying a wide range of characters. She is celebrated for collaborating with her makeup and hairstyling team to create an iconic look in Weapons—one that will be remembered and replicated for years to come," said Julie Socash, President of MUAHS, IATSE Local 706. "Her performances continue to elevate the art of character transformation."

The Distinguished Artisan Award is presented to an artist whose consistent collaboration with Local 706 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists has richly enhanced and created memorable characters throughout their career. Amy joins the ranks of previous recipients of the MUAHS Distinguished Artisan Award, including Allison Janney, Annette Bening, Johnny Depp, Guillermo Del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Melissa McCarthy, Sir Patrick Stewart, Eddie Murphy, and Gary Oldman.

Madigan received her first Oscar nomination for her acclaimed performance in Twice in a Lifetime. Her diverse film career includes roles in American Woman, Stuck, Antlers, The Hunt, Pollock, Gone Baby Gone, Field of Dreams, Uncle Buck, Places in the Heart, and Streets of Fire. She recently starred in Max Walker-Silverman's Rebuilding and is currently filming James Ponsoldt's Apple feature Sponsor.

On television, she won a Golden Globe and earned an Emmy® nomination for Roe vs. Wade, with additional credits, including Fringe, Grey's Anatomy, The Laramie Project, Carnivàle, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. She recently joined the cast of the upcoming Amblin/Netflix limited series All the Sinners Bleed.

Madigan's stage work includes her West End debut in Sam Shepard's Buried Child, Beth Henley's The Jacksonian, and productions of A Streetcar Named Desire, A Lie of the Mind, and The Lucky Spot.

For Amy Madigan's full bio and headshot: CLICK.

As previously announced, Greg Nelson, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning make-up artist, and Judy Alexander Cory, Oscar-nominated hair stylist, will each receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Michael Johnston, Emmy-nominated make-up artist, will receive the prestigious Vanguard Award.

Winners will be revealed at the Awards Gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) include IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards can be directed to [email protected]. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.

MEDIA CREDENTIALS: Media may apply here: Media Credential Application Form. Deadline: Thursday, February 12, 2026.

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, theme parks, and live theater. The Guild welcomes FYC promotions in its official member-only publication, website, email, and social media platform. The Guild also recognizes outstanding achievements of its talented members worldwide through its annual prestigious MUAHS Awards.

