One Battle After Another, Sinners, Frankenstein Motion Picture Winners at the 13TH Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced the winners of its 13th Annual MUAHS Awards, presented by L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, at a live ceremony on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel. The MUAHS Awards honor outstanding achievement in make-up and hair styling across motion pictures, television, music videos, and live theater. The show was also livestreamed to viewers worldwide.

Winners in the Feature Motion Picture categories included One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Frankenstein. Television winners included The Studio, Palm Royale, Stranger Things: Season 5, Saturday Night Live, Dancing with the Stars, and Skeleton Crew.

The California Regional Theatrical Award was presented to The Monkey King, while the Broadway/International Theater Award went to Frankenstein. The Commercial/Music Video Award was presented to Lady Gaga – Abracadabra and the Walmart "WhoKnewVille" Holiday Campaign.

The MUAHS Awards were held before a sold-out crowd of more than 850 attendees, including guild members, industry executives, and press. Actress and producer Rachael Harris (Suits, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Hangover) hosted the evening's festivities. Frankie Grande, host, performer, and social media personality, returned as the star host of the "Live from the Red Carpet" Pre-Show Livestream. This Spring, Grande will join the cast of Titanique on Broadway. Julie Socash, President of Local 706, presided over the ceremony.

Amy Madigan received the prestigious Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by Weapons director Zach Cregger alongside Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, and Jason Collins. Madigan is celebrated for her award-winning work across film, television, and theater. An Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, she currently stars as Aunt Gladys in Weapons, which has grossed more than $269 million worldwide and earned her a second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The Vanguard Award was bestowed upon Emmy®–nominated make–up artist Michael Johnston, a pioneering force in children's and teen television for more than three decades. Johnston helped define the visual identity of many of Nickelodeon's most iconic series, including All That, The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, Henry Danger, iCarly, Victorious, Drake & Josh, Sam & Cat, and Danger Force, among others. The award was presented by his longtime friend and "family" Frankie Grande.

Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning make-up artist Greg Nelson, known for his work on Raging Bull, Michael Jackson's Thriller, Batman Returns, and Death Becomes Her, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up, presented by Robert Patrick (Tulsa King) and David Hussey (That's My Bush). With a career spanning more than 50 years, Nelson has earned an Academy Award nomination, two Emmy Awards, and two additional Emmy nominations.

Renowned hairstylist Judy Alexander Cory, whose 60-year career ranges from Elvis Presley's Clambake to the digital revolution of The Matrix and acclaimed classics such as Forrest Gump and Hook, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Stylists. The award was presented by Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Kathy Bates (Matlock).

Additional presenters included Kerri Kenney-Silver (The Four Seasons), Nadine Bhabha (Heated Rivalry), Madeleine McGraw (Black Phone 2), Lauren Holt (I Love LA), Brandon T. Jackson (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), Affion Crockett (The Hip Hop Story), Lisa Lisa (Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story), Julia Duffy (Palm Royale), John Brotherton (Furious 7, Fuller House), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), and Dakota Patton, among others.

A moving In Memoriam tribute was performed by long-time Local 706 member Angie Wells. Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards were IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

THE WINNERS OF THE 13th ANNUAL MUAHS AWARDS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Heba Thorisdottir, Mandy Artusato



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Ken Diaz, Siân Richards, Ned Neidhardt, Allison LaCour, Lana Mora



Best Special Make-Up Prosthetics

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Mike Hill, Megan Many



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Ahou Mofid, Gina Maria DeAngelis, Sacha Quarles



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max)

Shunika Terry-Jennings, Elizabeth Robinson, Tene Wilder, Jove Edmond, Sherri B. Hamilton



TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION: Best Contemporary Make-Up

The Studio (Apple TV +)

Jorjee Douglass, Gillian Whitlock, Robin Glaser, Cassie Lyons, James Freitas



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Palm Royale (Apple TV +)

Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie DelPrete, Rory Gaudio, Alyssa Goldberg



Best Special Effects/ Make-Up Prosthetics

Stranger Things: Season 5 (Netflix)

Barrie Gower, Mike Mekash, Duncan Jarman



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

"The Studio" (Apple TV +)

Vanessa Price, Alexandra Ford, Lauren McKeever



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Palm Royale (Apple TV +)

Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Tiffany Bloom, Anna Quinn, Jill Crosby



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES: Best Contemporary Make-Up

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Madison Bermudez



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up and/or Prosthetics

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Amy Tagliamonti, Joanna Pisani, Kim Weber



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, Disney+)

Marion Rogers, Brittany Spaulding, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon, Regina Rodriguez



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special (NBC)

Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Amanda Duffy Evans, Gina Ferrucci, Brittany Hartman



CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION: Best Make-Up

Skeleton Crew (Disney+)

Samantha Ward, Sonia Cabrera, Cristina Waltz, Alexei Dmitriew, Adina Sullivan



Best Hair Styling

Skeleton Crew (Disney+)

Lane Friedman, Nanxy Tong-Heater, Richard DeAlba, Roxane Griffin



COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:



Best Make-Up

Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra" (YouTube)

Sarah Tanno, Phuong Tran



Best Hair Styling

Walmart "WhoKnewVille" Holiday Campaign (all platforms)

Dean Banowetz, Amber Nicholle Maher, Johnny Lomeli, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai



THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):



California Regional Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling

The Monkey King (San Francisco Opera)

Jeanna Parham, Christina Martin, Erin Hennessy, Maur Sela



Broadway and International Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling

Frankenstein (Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

Lisa Ruth Zomer, Thomas Richards-Keyes, Timothy Santry

