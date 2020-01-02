Amy Rasmussen, RES, AAS, Chief Deputy of Polk County (Iowa), is IAAO 2020 President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polk County (Iowa) Chief Deputy Assessor Amy Rasmussen, RES, AAS, assumed the office of President of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) on January 1, 2020. As President, Ms. Rasmussen is Chair of the Board of Directors and presides at all meetings of the Board and membership.

She previously served as IAAO President-Elect in 2019, Vice-President in 2018, and was on the IAAO Board from 2014-2016.

In addition, her IAAO service includes serving as Chair of the Professional Development Committee; as a Subject Matter Expert for the USPAP Committee; Chair of the Finance Committee; member of the Planning and Rules Committee; and as a Senior Specialty Instructor and a Professional Advisor.

She has also served as a board member of the Iowa Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board and was on the Board of Directors of the Institute of Iowa Certified Assessors. She has achieved the IAAO Assessment Administration Specialist and Residential Evaluation Specialist designations, she is an Iowa Certified Assessor, and a Certified Residential Real Property Appraiser. She received a Master of Public Administration in public policy from Drake University and a Bachelor of Science, psychology from Iowa State University.

In recent elections to join Ms. Rasmussen on the IAAO Executive Committee for one-year terms were Greg McHenry, AAS, Appraiser for the Riley County Appraiser's Office in Manhattan, Kansas, as IAAO President-Elect for 2020, and L. Wade Patterson, former County Assessor in Garfield County, Oklahoma, as IAAO Vice-President for 2020.

New Board members recently elected for three-year terms beginning January 1 were Dinah Kilgore, Executive Director/Chief Appraiser of the El Paso, Texas, Central Appraisal District; William Healey, RES, Chief Assessor with the City of Lewiston, Maine; and G. Cecil Jackson Jr., AAS, RES, Tax Director for Gaston County, North Carolina.

David Brian Sanford, CAE, Deputy Real Estate Assessor in Chesapeake, Virginia, and was appointed to fill the remaining two years of a recently vacated three-year term.

Additional details on the Board members are available at www.iaao.org/Board2020.

Background

IAAO is the leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation. IAAO's mission is to promote innovation and excellence in property appraisal, assessment administration and property tax policy through professional development, education, research, and technical assistance. IAAO currently serves approximately 8,000 members worldwide.

