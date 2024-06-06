Amy Steinman Joins Scientific Games' Executive Leadership Team as New Chief Human Resources Officer

ATLANTA, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has named Amy Steinman as the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer and the newest member of the company's executive leadership team. An experienced strategic and hands-on HR professional, Steinman will lead the global lottery company's growing workforce of 3,000 employees in 16 countries through its next era of transformation to serve government-regulated lotteries and partners on six continents.

Scientific Games has named Amy Steinman as the global lottery company's new Chief Human Resources Officer. Post this Twenty-five year Koch Industries veteran Amy Steinman was named Chief Human Resources Officer at Scientific Games and newest member of the company's executive leadership team. She'll lead Scientific Games' growing workforce of 3,000 employees in 16 countries through its next era of transformation to serve government-regulated lotteries and partners on six continents.

Steinman joins Scientific Games following a 25-year career with Koch Industries, a world-leading, privately held company with 120,000 employees and 11 operating companies, most recently serving as the Koch Industries executive responsible for integrating Infor, a newly acquired multitenant SaaS business, into Koch, overseeing organizational design, talent development and building a values-based, collaborative global culture.

Previously, she served in the role of Business Transformation Change Management Executive, developing Koch's change leadership approach for global, enterprise-wide digital and process transformation initiatives. Steinman has also held HR leadership roles at INVISTA and Georgia-Pacific.

Pat McHugh, CEO of Scientific Games, said, "Amy is a seasoned, energetic people leader with deep experience working across all areas of HR. She has a track record of building successful, high-performing global teams and industry-specific operating models to create a platform for the organization's growth. Our entire executive leadership team looks forward to what we can accomplish together, further empowering Scientific Games to thrive."

Steinman is a passionate, collaborative HR professional with leadership experience spanning a broad area, including cultural development, change management, compliance, operations, HRIS systems, manufacturing, compensation, benefits and recruiting.

Scientific Games is a trusted partner to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, providing games, technologies, analytics and services that responsibly drive maximum returns to their beneficiary programs.

©2024 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC