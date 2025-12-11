Scientific Games Partnership with Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Will Drive Proceeds for Education

Arkansas Players to Benefit from Enhanced Digital Loyalty Program

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and the Office of the Arkansas Lottery have finalized a new, eight-year agreement for the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership instant game management program to continue maximizing net proceeds to higher education in the state. Scientific Games will also continue to provide the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's popular player loyalty program, The Club, available via web and mobile.

"Since day one, Scientific Games has been a trusted partner focused on driving maximum proceeds for Arkansas students," said Sharon Strong, Executive Director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL). "Working with Scientific Games through this new agreement, ASL will be able to provide more scholarships and offer even more engaging scratch game products and more innovative features to our thriving loyalty program."

Scientific Games, the world's largest lottery games company, has partnered with ASL since its inception in 2009 to successfully launch more than 800 instant games and provide services and technologies through the industry-leading Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership. In 2024, the Lottery's instant games represented more than $480 million in ASL retail sales.

The Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership optimizes instant games through game design and portfolio management services, data analytics, SciTrak advanced logistics and predictive ordering system, licensed brand services, and sales and marketing support across a network of more than 2,000 retailers in Arkansas. The program is facilitated at the company's operations in Little Rock.

Arkansas was the first state lottery in the U.S. to launch a full digital loyalty program, which today has 386,000 members. As part of the new contract, Scientific Games will upgrade The Club to the company's achievement-based loyalty program, provide enhancements to the ASL Lottery and CLUB mobile app and provide upgraded gem|Intelligence retail and corporate account management module software.

"We're honored to be a trusted partner to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since its beginning. With instant games representing more than 81% of the ASL's total sales in fiscal year 2025, the instant game category is an extremely important product line for its proceeds to scholarships," said John Schulz, President Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games. "Together, we'll continue leveraging data-driven instant game innovation, portfolio management and supply chain efficiencies to drive player engagement, modernize retailer operations and ensure the Lottery's future success for Arkansas college students."

Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has provided more than $1.5 billion in proceeds for Arkansas students with over 822,000 scholarships awarded.

With products representing 70% of instant scratch game retail sales globally, Scientific Games is the largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider in the world. The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

About the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) creates winning people, winning futures, and winning moments. Since 2009, the ASL has sold over $8 billion and returned more than $1.5 billion for scholarships to benefit Arkansas students. More than 822,000 college scholarships distributed by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $5.6 billion in prizes to players, more than $465 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $189 million in state and federal tax revenue.

Follow the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. Visit MyArkansasLottery.com for more information on the scholarships, winners, games, odds, promotions – and to join The Club for free. To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

