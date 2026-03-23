SkinCure Oncology Introduces FDA-Cleared GentleBeam™, Expanding Image-Guided Capabilities in Dermatology Practices

BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the industry leader in providing a comprehensive cancer center model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), presented to dermatology patients and professionals as the GentleCure ExperienceSM, today announced the addition of FDA-cleared GentleBeam™ to its treatment platform. GentleBeam enhances SkinCure Oncology's support for dermatology practices, providing an advanced visualization tool designed to maximize precision in treatment planning, daily dose delivery, and confirmation of tumor eradication.

GentleBeam

SkinCure Oncology Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt explained, "GentleBeam's imaging component uses laser-induced technology to generate acoustic pressure waves that help the physician and radiation therapist visualize skin layers and blood vessels. This Photosonic™ technology enables more precise definition of treatment areas, which should improve treatment outcomes."

Brandt added, "We are proud to provide our practice partners with the GentleCure radiation-based technology, supported by published studies demonstrating cure rates exceeding 99 percent for appropriately selected nonmelanoma skin cancers. The addition of GentleBeam demonstrates our commitment to steadily upgrade our technologies and services in order to provide state-of-the-art IGSRT solutions for the dermatology setting."

Daniel Ladd, DO, Chief Medical Officer of SkinCure Oncology, added, "Radiation therapy in the dermatology setting, when performed using image guidance and following a cancer center-level model of care, has been shown to provide better cure rates than hospital-based treatment using electron beam therapy, and at a far lower price point for both health insurance providers and patients. GentleBeam, with its expected improvements in planning and treatment precision, will help to widen that gap. The addition of GentleBeam strengthens our ability to personalize treatment and further elevate the GentleCure Experience™ for every patient."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the industry leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure ExperienceSM, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 140,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

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SOURCE SkinCure Oncology