Amy Wesley joins Trive Capital as Global Head of Investor Relations

Prior to joining Trive, Amy spent 10 years at The Carlyle Group, where she was most recently the Chief of Staff to the Global Head of Investor Relations, responsible for department operations, distribution strategy and strategic initiatives. Previously, she served as the Head of Investor Relations for Carlyle's Real Estate Solutions Group. Prior to Carlyle, Amy worked in the UBS Private Funds Group, both in New York and London, where she advised financial sponsors on fundraising strategy and managed the global execution of private equity and private real estate fundraises. Amy holds a B.A. in Communications from the University of Pennsylvania.

In her new role at Trive, Amy will work closely with other members of Trive's leadership team to develop and manage the strategy for strengthening and growing existing investor relationships and sourcing new investor relationships.

Conner Searcy, Managing Partner at Trive stated, "We are pleased to have Amy Wesley join Trive Capital as Global Head of Investor Relations where her immediate focus will be on relationship building and communications with our existing investors and institutionalizing the firm's investor relations function. Over the longer term, her responsibilities will include capital formation and product development. We believe Amy is a great fit, and her track record of leadership and teambuilding in diverse situations made it obvious that she was the right talent to lead the development of Trive's investor relations team and best position the firm to serve its investors as we continue to grow the firm."

Amy Wesley added, "Trive has impressed me with its mission to create fulfillment and lasting impact for its team, partner companies and investors. I feel privileged to join this growing organization and look forward to what we can build, together."

About Trive Capital

