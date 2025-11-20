Trive Partners with Illumis Global to Form Vendor Management Platform

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. and DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent investment into Illumis Global ("Illumis" or the "Company"), a leading provider of accounts payable recovery audits and business intelligence solutions. The Company combines people and proprietary technology to enhance financial clarity and contract compliance for corporate clients across diverse end markets. Jason Lipari, President of Illumis, will continue leading the Company as it seeks to enhance its service offering and accelerate growth.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Illumis provides accounts payable audits, contract compliance, supply chain optimization, and business intelligence solutions. Illumis' proprietary audit software tools, IQ and Knowledge Exchange, enable its team to accurately reconcile accounts directly with suppliers. This is a tech-enabled process that delivers higher recovery rates while focusing on collaboration between clients and vendors.

Eric Hsu , Managing Director at Trive Capital, commented, "Illumis' data-driven and white glove approach has established the Company as a premier provider of accounts payable audit solutions with industry leading recovery rates. Through strategic investment in technology and complementary capabilities, we are excited by the opportunity to partner with the Illumis management team and build out a comprehensive vendor management platform to further serve its clients."

Illumis President, Jason Lipari stated, "This partnership with Trive represents an exciting new chapter for Illumis Global. With Trive's support, we will accelerate the expansion of our audit services, invest in advanced technology, and launch a proprietary Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) to deliver additional savings for our clients. Our shared vision is to create a vendor management platform that enhances financial recovery, strengthens vendor relationships, and reduces risk for our clients. I am incredibly proud of the Illumis team and the culture we have built, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to grow and innovate."

"Illumis has established itself as a trusted partner to leading organizations by delivering tangible cost savings and improving transparency across complex spend categories. We believe the Company's differentiated service offering and deep industry expertise positions it as a clear leader, and we are excited to support Illumis through its next stage of growth," added Blake Bonner, Partner at Trive Capital.

"This investment represents an opportunity to build on Illumis Global's strong foundation, partner with a talented management team, and create a scaled platform that addresses customer needs across increasingly complex supply chains," commented Conner Searcy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Trive Capital.

About Illumis

Illumis Global is a leading provider of profit recovery audits and business intelligence solutions. The Company pairs advanced audit technology with an experienced team of analysts to routinely surface more recoveries on average than peers. This people-plus-technology model gives clients clearer visibility into complex vendor spend, strengthens controls, and delivers measurable profit improvements across industries.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with over $8 billion in regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

