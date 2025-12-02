Tenpin Entertainment acquires Fairgame

"I am immensely proud of what Fairgame has achieved. Partnering with Tenpin opens the door to rapid, ambitious growth." Post this

"Fairgame is a category-defining concept in competitive socializing. The highly curated brand, proprietary games, and innovative gameplay create a fun and memorable guest experience." said Shravan Thadani, Partner at Trive Capital. "We are excited to partner with the management team to expand the business into new markets."

Richard Hilton, Co-Founder of Fairgame, commented, "I am immensely proud of what Fairgame has achieved. It has been an unforgettable journey creating and launching this amazing business with my co-founders Andrew Myers and Paul Campbell. Partnering with Tenpin opens the door to rapid, ambitious growth. The team and I are excited for this next chapter in the Fairgame story, and I look forward to continuing to support and guide the team."

Chris Jones, Investor at BGF, said: "A huge congratulations to Richard, Paul and Andrew, who have built the business with drive, vision, and leadership. We are proud to have contributed to the Company's journey and wish the team every success in the next stage of their growth."

Shoosmiths LLP served as legal counsel to Trive and Tenpin.

Tamweel Capital served as financial advisor, and Akin Gump served as legal counsel to Fairgame.

About Tenpin Entertainment

Headquartered in Cranfield Bedfordshire, England, Tenpin Entertainment is a leading bowling and family entertainment center operator with 58 centers across the United Kingdom operating under the Tenpin brand. Tenpin strives to offer its customers a unique experience through a suite of activities including bowling, arcades, escape rooms, karaoke, laser tag, pool, table tennis, and soft play, and food and beverage.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

