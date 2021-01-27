Amynta Appoints Dominic Addesso Chairman of ClearView Risk

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, announced that Dominic Addesso has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of ClearView Risk, Amynta's habitational property program and wholesale brokerage business. Addesso will work with Parker Rush, CEO of ClearView, in growing the business and expanding its position across the property market. Addesso will continue to serve on Amynta's Board of Advisors.

"I am pleased to welcome Dom to ClearView. Dom has been a great partner to Amynta since joining our Board of Advisors and we are delighted to expand his role with ClearView. Dom is a highly respected leader within the (re)insurance market, and we will benefit from his vast experience and proven track record of success," said Robert Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta.

"ClearView has enjoyed a strong relationship with Dom for many years. His experience and relationships will be invaluable as we continue to build high quality capacity in the habitational space and find new opportunities in the property and surplus lines markets. We look forward to working with Dom as we continue to invest in the growth of our business," said Parker Rush, CEO of ClearView Risk.

"ClearView has established a strong market presence in the habitational and surplus lines market, with significant opportunities to expand its business. I am looking forward to working with Parker and his team to build on ClearView's success," said Dom Addesso.

Addesso brings over 40 years of experience in the (re)insurance market. Addesso was previously President and CEO of Everest Re Group before retiring at the end of 2019, after having also served as CFO of the company. Prior to Everest, he held various roles at Munich Re America, including President of US Treaty. Addesso first began his insurance career in 1978 at Selective Insurance after becoming a Certified Public Accountant at KPMG.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered, and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

