Amynta Appoints John Mattioli to Lead Canadian Surety Operations

News provided by

The Amynta Group

02 Aug, 2023, 16:02 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta, a global distributor of insurance products and services, announced it has hired John Mattioli as the new leader of Canada for Amynta Surety Solutions. Mattioli will lead the build out of surety operations in the Canadian market, based in Toronto, Ontario.

Amynta Surety Solutions offers unparalleled underwriting expertise across the commercial surety market, serving the Fortune 1000 market, large private account business and specialty market niches.

"We are excited to expand our Canadian presence with the hiring of John. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge, relationships, and expertise to this role," said Michael Toppi, CEO of Amynta Surety Solutions. "We are building a strong surety presence in the Canadian market and are well positioned to provide localized surety expertise and service to our broker partners and clients."

Mattioli brings more than 35 years of underwriting and leadership experience in surety and commercial insurance. He joins from NovaRisk, where he was Managing Partner. Previously, Mattioli held various underwriting and leadership roles at Aviva Canada, Travelers, and Zurich.

For more information about Amynta Surety Canada, please contact John Mattioli at (416) 399-9315 or at [email protected].

About Amynta
Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in total managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

Amynta Media Contact:
Brenna Tetley
Phone: +1.646.887.9498
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Amynta Group

Also from this source

Amynta Group Completes the Acquisition of Ambridge Group from Brit, a subsidiary of Fairfax

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.