Amynta Appoints Shawn Ellis to Lead Amynta Warranty

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, announced that Shawn Ellis has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Amynta Warranty, responsible for leading the Company's warranty business operating as Warranty Solutions, Warrantech and Guardsman.

Ellis currently serves as the President of Amynta's subsidiary, PDP Group, providing specialty insurance and title administration solutions to the automotive market. He joined PDP in 2002 and has served in a variety of leadership roles across operations, process engineering, client engagement and sales. Ellis served as President of PDP since 2018 and will continue to lead PDP.

"Shawn has been a driving force in the growth and success of PDP over the last 15+ years, consistently expanding the business with an unyielding focus on our customers and our people," said Robert Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta Group. "Shawn has proven himself as an exceptional leader with the breadth of experience, discipline and focus to build on the success of our warranty business and drive innovation and growth. I am excited about his ability to continue the momentum in our business and drive the business forward."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com .

