Amynta Group Acquires Credit Insurance Business of Crum & Forster

NEW YORK and MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider, announced the acquisition of the Credit Division of Crum & Forster ("C&F"), a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. The acquisition of the C&F Credit Division, offering a suite of structured credit insurance solutions, expands Amynta's presence in the credit insurance sector. The business will operate as a full-service Managing General Underwriter (MGU) under Amynta Risk Solutions.

The acquired business underwrites and manages credit insurance products, including mortgage credit and alternative credit risk solutions, primarily for financial institutions and mortgage insurers. The business provides turn-key access to the credit insurance market to a variety of insurance and reinsurance partners. C&F will remain an important partner for the business. The business will continue under the leadership of Daniel L. Sussman.

"The acquisition of the C&F Credit Division provides entry to a new specialty class of business with a team that has built a strong underwriting track record, building on our partnership with C&F" stated John Doucette, CEO of Amynta Risk Solutions. "We are excited to welcome Dan and his team to Amynta, as we look to expand the business to new markets and build capacity to support attractive growth opportunities."

Marc Adee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crum & Forster commented, "Dan and his team have built a strong and profitable business. Amynta is the perfect owner to take the business forward and allow them to realize the full growth ambitions of the business. We have a strong and growing relationship with Amynta and look forward to our partnership with this business "

About Amynta

Amynta Group is an insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in total managed premium across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit www.amyntagroup.com.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies. Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $5.3 billion in gross written premium in 2023 and is rated "A" Excellent by AM Best (2023).

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of the United States Fire Insurance Company. For more information about Crum & Forster, please visit www.cfins.com.

