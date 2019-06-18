Amynta Group Acquires Nonprofit Unemployment Fund Services, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group announces the acquisition of Nonprofit Unemployment Fund Services, Inc. (NUF). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Morro Bay, California, NUF offers members complete unemployment claims management and fund administration services. NUF will become part of Amynta's subsidiary, First Nonprofit, which is a full-service provider of unemployment insurance solutions to not-for-profit entities.

"NUF has been providing its members with innovative solutions and outstanding service for many years," said Mario Poretto, President of Amynta's First Nonprofit. "The addition of NUF will expand our presence on the West Coast and broaden our service offerings. We look forward to working together in assisting members in delivering efficient cost management solutions, so they can invest more money in their missions."

"Partnering with First Nonprofit will enhance our member services, capacity and overall program capabilities, allowing us to better serve our members," said Woody Clark, President and Founder of NUF, who will join First Nonprofit. "We look forward to working with First Nonprofit and delivering best in class insurance solutions to our members."

First Nonprofit serves more than 2,000 organizations and over 500,000 employees nationwide by providing state-compliant, individually insured, cost-saving options that satisfy State Unemployment Insurance (SUI) requirements for 501(c)3 nonprofit, government and tribal entities.

For information about Nonprofit Unemployment Funds Services, Inc., please visit nufund.org.

About Amynta

The Amynta Group is one of the leading insurance distribution and services companies with over $1.5 billion in generated premium and 1,800 associates across North America, Europe and Australia. Amynta operates in three primary segments: Managing General Agencies, Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment, and Specialty Risk. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta is recognized for serving leading carriers, wholesalers and retail agencies with innovative insurance solutions. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

SOURCE The Amynta Group

Related Links

https://www.amyntagroup.com/

