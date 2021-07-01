Amynta Group Acquires Scion Underwriting Services

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, has acquired Scion Underwriting Services from Brit. Based in Dallas, Texas, Scion operates as an MGA providing specialty casualty insurance solutions to the excess and surplus lines market. The company specializes in excess liability, with a focus on the transportation market, and primary general liability, writing total premiums of over $65 million. As part of the transaction, Brit will continue to be the largest provider of underwriting capacity for the business. Scion will continue under the leadership of Scott Brock, President of Scion and Michael Hattaway, Senior Vice President.

"We are very pleased to welcome Scott, Michael and the Scion team to Amynta. Scion has built an excellent business with a well-established team focused on delivering innovative, client focused solutions to the market," said Robert Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta. "We look forward to partnering with Brit to support the continued growth of the business."

"We are excited to be joining Amynta which will accelerate our expansion plans and continue delivering creative solutions and superior service to our broker partners and clients with the continued support of Brit" said Scott Brock, President of Scion.

Matthew Wilson, CEO of Brit, commented: "Scott and his team have done a great job in building Scion, creating a differentiated product set and growing the business significantly since launch. Having aligned our US operations under the Ambridge brand, Amynta represents a better strategic fit for Scion, enabling the business to continue to expand and develop its offering. Brit will remain a capacity provider for Scion and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Company."

For more information, please visit scionunderwriting.com.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

About Brit

Brit is a market-leading global specialty insurer and reinsurer, focused on underwriting complex risks. It has a major presence in Lloyd's of London, the world's specialist insurance market provider, with significant US and international reach. Brit underwrites a broad class of commercial specialty insurance with a strong focus on property, casualty and energy business. Its capabilities are underpinned by robust financials. Brit is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, please visit britinsurance.com.

Amynta Media Contact:

Brenna Tetley

Phone: 646.887.9498

Email: [email protected]

Amynta Mergers & Acquisitions Contact:

Chris Ezbiansky

Phone: 646.887.9495

Email: [email protected]

Brit Media Contact:

Tom Blackwell

Phone: +44 7747 113919

SOURCE The Amynta Group

Related Links

www.amyntagroup.com

