Amynta Group Appoints John Matesic Vice President of Surety

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group announced the appointment of John Matesic as Vice President of Amynta Surety Solutions, its commercial surety division. John will be responsible for underwriting commercial surety opportunities, focused on supporting Amynta's New England, New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia producer partners. John joins Amynta from Nationwide, where he managed the commercial surety portfolio for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are pleased to have John join Amynta Surety Solutions. John is a highly respected and seasoned surety professional that brings a strong client focused approach. John's addition underscores Amynta's presence and dedication to the surety market and we look forward to his contributions in the continued growth of our business," said Frank Campiglia, Senior Vice President of Amynta Surety Solutions.

"I am excited to be joining an industry leading and professional underwriting group. I look forward to contributing to their success by providing our partners thoughtful and well-structured solutions to serve their clients," said John Matesic.

John brings great depth and experience in risk management, underwriting and finance within the insurance industry. Prior to Amynta, John served as Director of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Commercial Surety at Nationwide. Previously, John served as New York Regional Manager for Commercial Surety at Chubb.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

Media Contact:

Brenna Tetley

Phone: +1.646.887.9498

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Amynta Group

Related Links

www.amyntagroup.com

