Amynta Names Dennis Kane as Head of Warranty Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group (Amynta) announced today that Dennis Kane has been named Executive Vice President and CEO Global Warranty. Dennis will be responsible for driving profitable growth across Amynta's warranty business, deepening partner relationships and delivering on the company's commitment to customer excellence.

"Dennis is a proven leader in the market, bringing strong operating focus and discipline," said Rob Giammarco, Chairman and CEO of Amynta Group. "Dennis joins at the right time for Amynta, as we look to harness the strength of our assets to capitalize on opportunities in the market. His years of insurance and automotive experience position him well to drive growth across our platform by delivering innovative solutions through a differentiated customer experience."

"It is an exciting time at Amynta, as they continue to invest and expand their business. I am looking forward to partnering with the team in building on Amynta's leading position in the warranty market," said Kane.

Kane brings to Amynta more than 30 years of insurance and automotive industry experience. He joins Amynta from Victor Insurance Holdings, Marsh & McLennan's managing general agency business, where he was Chairman of Automotive and Global Leader for M&A. Previously, Dennis co-founded SeaFire Insurance Services, a Managing General Underwriter for automotive dealerships, and held leadership positions with Zurich Insurance Group and Universal Underwriters.

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $1.8 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

