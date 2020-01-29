Amynta Names Gib Brady as President of Total Program Management Operation

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group announced today that Gib Brady has been named President of Total Program Management, Inc., its managing general agency focused on providing specialized insurance solutions to the healthcare sector. Gib will be responsible for expanding TPM's underwriting expertise and program capabilities across the healthcare sector to answer the unique insurance needs of this market.

"We are excited to have Gib join Amynta and lead the TPM organization. TPM is well positioned to capitalize on its expertise in workers' compensation and broaden its reach. Gib has deep experience in delivering customized insurance solutions for clients and their agents. His expertise will help TPM grow in its existing markets as well as penetrate new market niches," said Tom Pasquale, Managing Director of Amynta.

"I am excited to join TPM, a well-established underwriting specialist, as they look to expand their client focused approach, delivering best in class products and services to the market. I look forward to the opportunity of leading TPM while also working within the Amynta Group to optimize our capabilities into the marketplace," said Gib Brady.

Gib brings more than 30 years of insurance experience. Prior to Amynta, Gib led business development for The Hartford's Small Commercial Division's Partners, Programs and Alliance's unit. Previously, Gib served as VP of marketing at SPARTA Insurance Company. Gib's previous experience includes underwriting roles at Arthur J. Gallagher, General Re, and Aon Benefield.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $2.0 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

